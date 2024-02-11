Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 28,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,109,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,514,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,062,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

