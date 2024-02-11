Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,034. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.