Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.98. 689,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,493. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average is $252.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

