Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 5,695 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,427,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193,408. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

