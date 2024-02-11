Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,077. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

