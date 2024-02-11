Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 671 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Diageo by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 474,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 418,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

