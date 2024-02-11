Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.