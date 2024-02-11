Roth Capital Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bunge Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Bunge Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

NYSE:BG opened at $88.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bunge Global by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

