Royal Bank of Canada Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

