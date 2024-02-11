Royal Bank of Canada Trims AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Target Price to $188.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.25.

NYSE AME opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

