RS Crum Inc. Has $555,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. 11,981,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,869. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

