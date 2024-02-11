RS Crum Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 135,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

DFUV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 274,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

