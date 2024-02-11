RS Crum Inc. Purchases 900,627 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 389.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,627 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 6.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 365,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 311,634 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 289,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 138,998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 449,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,964. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

