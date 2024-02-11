RS Crum Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.40. 2,089,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.