RS Crum Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RS Crum Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $248.90. 2,367,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $249.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

