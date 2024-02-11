RS Crum Inc. Sells 71,150 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RS Crum Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 236,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,993. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

