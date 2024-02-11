RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,948,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.