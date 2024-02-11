RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,889 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 5.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $112,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of RTX by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 292,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

