Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares changing hands.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.94.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

