Saitama 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $288,295.44 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $45.51 million and $288,295.44 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.75 or 0.99968393 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00184666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00101369 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $191,089.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.