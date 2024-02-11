Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 2.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $45,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Biogen by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 13,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Biogen by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

BIIB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

