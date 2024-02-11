Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 538,787 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $77.10. 5,330,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,707. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.