Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,724 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.35 on Friday, reaching $627.21. 2,091,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

