Scout Investments Inc. Buys 10,141 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $501.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

