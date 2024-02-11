Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.42 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIND

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.