Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.44 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

