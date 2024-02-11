Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

