Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

View Our Latest Report on EE

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.