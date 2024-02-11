Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 319.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

