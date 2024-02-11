Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.61% of Core Laboratories worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLB opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.