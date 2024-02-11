Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,783 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 238.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $121,442.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $6,698,577. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

