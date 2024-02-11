Scout Investments Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.83.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.94.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

