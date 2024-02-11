Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,158 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Axos Financial worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock worth $496,210. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.