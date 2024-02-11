Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 270,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $28.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.