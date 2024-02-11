Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,508 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 793,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,735 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

NICE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.