Seascape Capital Management Sells 212 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 3,706,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,865. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
