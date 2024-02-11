Seascape Capital Management Sells 96 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

