SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) vs. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head to Head Analysis

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.12% 24.60% 8.28% SecureWorks -30.04% -13.09% -8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paycom Software and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 16 4 0 2.20 SecureWorks 2 1 0 0 1.33

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software currently has a consensus price target of $262.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.1% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.69 billion 6.76 $281.39 million $5.90 32.20 SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.31 -$114.50 million ($1.38) -5.08

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paycom Software beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.