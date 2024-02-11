Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sempra were worth $679,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 1,632,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

