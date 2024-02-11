Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ST opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -960.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.