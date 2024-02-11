Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -960.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

