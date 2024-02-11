Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 139.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

