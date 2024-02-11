Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.24 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

