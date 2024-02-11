ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NOW stock opened at $812.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.