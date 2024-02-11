SHIMAMURA Stock to Split on Monday, February 19th (OTCMKTS:SHAOF)

Shares of SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 19th.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

SHAOF stock opened at C$115.26 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 12 month low of C$115.26 and a 12 month high of C$115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.87.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.