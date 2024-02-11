SHIMAMURA Stock to Split on Monday, February 19th (OTCMKTS:SHAOF)

Shares of SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 19th.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
SHAOF stock opened at C$115.26 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 12 month low of C$115.26 and a 12 month high of C$115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.87.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
