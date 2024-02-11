Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 30.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 219,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $573,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.04.

Shopify Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $90.72 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.