Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

