Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 9.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Signature Bank by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,791,000 after purchasing an additional 180,642 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.