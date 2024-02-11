Similarweb’s (SMWB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Similarweb stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

