Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 11,338 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $311.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

